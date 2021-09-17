North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 16: Western North Dakota Honor Flight postponed (copy)

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: honor flight, insurance assistance and more.

Honor flight

The Western North Dakota Honor Flight planned for this year has been postponed until next spring.

Honor flights send military veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit veterans memorials. The National Honor Flight Network requires that participants be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide negative test results within 72 hours prior to departure.

"COVID requirements levied by the National Honor Flight Network are in direct conflict with legislation enacted during the 2021 North Dakota legislative session concerning requests for proof of vaccination," Western North Dakota Honor Flight officials said in a statement. "Once COVID requirements are relaxed, we will resume flight operations."

The Legislature earlier this year approved a limited ban on so-called “vaccine passports,” which show proof of vaccinations.

Reinsurance aid

North Dakota is one of 13 states receiving millions of dollars in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to boost health care coverage.

