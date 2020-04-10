North Dakota Attorney General reports surge in scams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem warned that scam artists are profiting from unsuspecting elderly North Dakotans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Consumer Protection Division of his office is seeing a noticeable increase of elderly victims who have lost money to sweepstakes scams, he said. In each case, the victim received a robocall or live call about a purported prize and was talked into sending money before he or she could receive the so-called winnings.

“Our older citizens, many of whom live alone, have become even more isolated during the current pandemic, and that is making them an easy 'mark' for scam artists,” Stenehjem said.

One 88-year-old victim lost $8,750. A 76-year old woman lost $4,000. One 73-year old man lost $12,900. All of the recent victims lived alone.

“Social isolation is a boon for scam artists. If you have an elderly family member or neighbor, please warn them about these robocalls scams and remind them that no matter what they are told, they should never agree to send money in response to a call,” Stenehjem said.

More information can be found at https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/consumer-resources/common-scams, or by calling the Consumer Protection Division at 800-472-2600.

