North Dakota Angus Association recognizes Fast

Richard Fast, New Salem, has been recognized with the Man of the Year award by the North Dakota Angus Association.

The award is presented to a NDAA member who, over the years, has contributed to, and made a positive impact on the association and the breed.

Fast was on the Morton County Fair Board for 20 years and served as the president for 15 of them and also served as a NDAA board member from 1988-93; vice president in 1994-95 and president of the Association in 1996 and 1997. He helped with introducing the first NDAA Bull Test.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

