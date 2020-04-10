North Dakota Agriculture Department clarifies guidance on nonessential ag events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state Agriculture Department has clarified guidance regarding agriculture-related activities and events that are not essential to producing food and feed.

The state earlier urged "careful consideration" of those events.

“We understood there was some confusion regarding our prior guidance on ag activities and events that are nonessential,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Events such as livestock auction markets and ag auction sales are considered essential and can operate with certain precautions to mitigate risk. Events such as youth livestock sales, animal shows and other activities should either be canceled or moved to a date in the future and reassessed at that time.”

Goehring said sales and events that are able to be done with web-based features and viewed online without in-person attendance can continue.

“The people who are organizing the sale or event and need to be at the site in person should be limited to those that are essential and take all precautions to protect themselves and others,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0