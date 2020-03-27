North Dakota agriculture commissioner urges caution for ag sales

State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is urging precautions for agriculture auction sales and livestock markets.

There are more than 100 such sales scheduled over the next two months, according to the state agriculture department.

“We understand the need but ask that certain precautions are taken to mitigate the risk,” Goehring said in a statement.

Many auction companies and livestock markets are limiting attendance to only bidders and buyers. Where possible, they will offer online bidding and viewing of the sale. People are encouraged to limit contact and maintain distance between those attending auctions.

“A positive is that most ag auction sales happen outside, and many livestock auction markets offer an option to view the sale remotely. With a few adjustments, auctions can continue with the essential role they play in agriculture,” Goehring said. “We strongly urge those not feeling well, nonessential and at-risk people to avoid auctions. If your attendance is essential, respect social distancing and practice good hygiene.”

