North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner providing letters for essential ag workers

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is providing letters to agriculture businesses deemed critical and essential, for verification purposes.
“We have heard of some issues from those traveling in adjacent states that were stopped and asked what their business was,” Goehring said. “We want to ensure that those who provide products or services to agriculture are not being disrupted. Employees in these industries may carry this letter in the event they are stopped and asked.”
A full list of essential agribusinesses can be found at the Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency website at: https://www.cisa.gov/publication/guidance-essential-critical-infrastructure-workforce.
Those wanting a letter authenticating a business as critical and essential can call the North Dakota Department of Agriculture at 701-328-2231 or go to: www.nd.gov/ndda/criticalessentialrequest.
