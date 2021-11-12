 Skip to main content
Nonprofit to provide gift cards to Morton County residents

AID Inc. Self-Help Center & Thrift Shop is accepting applications for its annual Care and Share Program in Morton and Burleigh counties.

Families must complete an application and meet certain requirements to qualify for a gift card. The application process runs through Nov. 19. Applications can be picked up at any Bismarck-Mandan school as well as schools in Burleigh and Morton counties, churches, Custer and Burleigh Health, Morton and Burleigh County Social Services, all senior centers, West Central Human Services and AID Inc., 314 W. Main St. 

To donate to the program, people can purchase food items, gift cards, warm hats, gloves, mittens and coats or send a check to Care and Share, P.O. Box 596, Mandan, N.D. 58554.

For more information, go to www.aidincnd.com or call 701-663-1274 ext. 18. 

 

