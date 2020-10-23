Nonprofit to provide food baskets to Morton County residents

AID Inc. Self-Help Center & Thrift Shop is accepting applications for its annual Care and Share Program in Morton and Burleigh counties that will adapt amid the pandemic.

The nonprofit will be distributing gift cards.

Families must complete an application and meet certain requirements to qualify for the gift cards. The application process began Oct. 15 and runs through Nov. 23. Applications can be picked up at any Bismarck-Mandan school as well as schools in Burleigh and Morton counties, churches, Custer and Burleigh Health, Morton and Burleigh County Social Services, all senior centers, West Central Human Services and AID Inc., 314 W. Main St.

To donate to the program, people can purchase food items, gift cards and more, or send a check to Care and Share, P.O. Box 596, Mandan, N.D. 58554.

For more information, go to www.aidincnd.com or call Patti Regan at 701-663-2122 ext 13.

