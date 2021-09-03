 Skip to main content
No garbage pickup in Bismarck-Mandan on Monday
There will be no garbage or recycling pickup in Bismarck or Mandan on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.

Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by one day all week in both cities. Both cities' landfills will be closed.

