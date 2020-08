Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

No foul play is suspected in the death of a woman whose body was found Sunday evening in a wooded area near the Fort Lincoln Trolley in south Mandan, authorities say.

The 38-year-old woman, who had Bismarck and Cannon Ball addresses, took her own life, Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten said. There was no indication that anyone else was involved, Flaten said.