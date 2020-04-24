'You couldn't reach out': Pandemic limits funeral services

It's hard to tell if there will be a flurry of memorial services or celebrations of life after the pandemic wanes, funeral directors say, but they are keeping track of families who might opt for services at a later date.

"A lot of it, truly, later on is going to be what the families' needs are and then trying to adapt our schedule to then help them in any way we can to provide those needs at a later day if they desire to," said funeral director Joe Braun, of Eastgate and Parkway Funeral & Cremation Service in Bismarck.

Ten or fewer people are allowed at a burial's committal prayer at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan, said Cemetery Director Pamela Helbling-Schafer. The flag folding and "Taps" still take place, but firing teams no longer appear. Full military funeral honors will be available in the future for any families who lost a veteran amid the pandemic.

"We will certainly accommodate them and do those arrangements," Helbling-Schafer said.

Berg said he and his wife had pre-planned a funeral service expecting hundreds of people. Her family is about 160 people, all of them a tight-knit bunch, Berg said. Then there are the Bergs' friends, too.

Instead, only immediate family could be there -- their children, grandchildren and two brothers.