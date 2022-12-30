Year in Review: New faces, attorney general's death impacted 2022 North Dakota politics, government

North Dakota saw the departure of a raft of longtime lawmakers and state officeholders in 2022, a year which also saw transparency issues come to light in the attorney general's office after the incumbent's death.

North Dakota's longest-serving Supreme Court justice and the second-longest-serving secretary of state are in their final days in office. Abortion is on the verge of becoming virtually illegal in the state. And seven members of Gov. Doug Burgum's 20-person Cabinet announced departures, all since June.

The Legislature will convene Tuesday with new members making up nearly a third of the body, and a clock ticking on new term limits for lawmakers and the governor.

House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, noted the departures of "a number of policymakers that I've respected over the years and have enjoyed working with." He is the only returning legislative leader.

"Many of the legislators we see leaving were long-serving. I think they represented their communities well. They were willing to work across the aisle and for the good of North Dakota. There's a lot to learn from them," Boschee said.

Attorney general

Wayne Stenehjem, North Dakota's longest-serving attorney general, died Jan. 28 due to cardiac arrest. He was 68, and just weeks before had announced plans to retire at the end of 2022.

Gov. Doug Burgum in February appointed a replacement -- former U.S. Attorney and former Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley, who had announced his candidacy for the job in December 2021, soon after Stenehjem announced he would retire after serving since 2001.

Wrigley in June disclosed to state lawmakers a $1.8 million construction cost overrun incurred under Stenehjem on a leased office building at 1720 Burlington Drive in south Bismarck.

Lawmakers and State Auditor Josh Gallion investigated the situation, leading Wrigley this fall to task Montana state investigators with further probing the matter, at the request of North Dakota lawmakers.

State Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, came under scrutiny as a Stealth Properties LLC co-owner of the building. He and business partner C.J. Schorsch disputed the state auditor's investigative report, which cited payments without invoices, vague invoices and the lack of a contractor's license for a company Dockter and Schorsch own that provided contracting services to the building project.

Schorsch has attributed the overrun to coronavirus pandemic delays, overages and change orders. Dockter has said the contractors license is through Parkway Property Management, another company he co-owns that handled the building project.

A Tribune records request for emails related to the overrun led to the discovery of the deletions of Stenehjem's and former Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel's state government email accounts, directed by former Stenehjem spokeswoman Liz Brocker.

"We want to make sure no one has an opportunity to make an Open Record request for his emails, especially as he kept EVERYTHING. This was approved by Troy," Brocker wrote to the office's information technology/criminal justice information services director, the day after Stenehjem died.

Brocker resigned in July, days after the deletions came to light.

An information technology effort to resurrect the deleted email accounts came up empty-handed.

New officeholders

Republicans swept the November general election, continuing to control the Legislature and hold every statewide elected office and congressional seat.

Burgum in February also appointed Sheri Haugen-Hoffart to the Public Service Commission. She replaced Brian Kroshus, whom Burgum appointed in December 2021 as state tax commissioner.

Haugen-Hoffart, Kroshus and Wrigley each won their offices in their own right in November.

Longtime Secretary of State Al Jaeger didn't seek another term. Republican State Rep. Michael Howe beat Mayville State University Student Life Director Jeffrey Powell to succeed Jaeger. Howe, a Casselton-area farmer, takes office Jan. 1.

North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle in November announced his retirement, effective Jan. 31, after more than 44 years on the court. VandeWalle, 89, cited health challenges including nerve, eye and heart issues. Burgum will soon appoint a justice who will have to run in 2026 to keep the seat for an eight-year term.

Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford resigned earlier this month, citing a desire to return to the private sector and to spend more time with his family. His last day is Jan. 2. Burgum appointed Tammy Miller, his office's chief operating officer, to succeed Sanford, effective Jan. 3, when the 2023 Legislature convenes.

Three of four legislative leaders left office. Former House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, and former Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, did not seek reelection. Former Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford, lost her seat due to redistricting following the 2020 census.

They were succeeded, respectively, by Rep. Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, Sen. David Hogue, R-Minot, and Sen. Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo. Boschee continues to lead House Democrats as minority leader.

Rep. Don Vigesaa, R-Cooperstown, and Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, succeeded former Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, and former Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, as chairmen of the powerful House and Senate appropriations committees, respectively. The two panels write state budgets.

Delzer lost his reelection bid in the June primary. Holmberg chose not to seek reelection and later resigned after his text messages with a jailed child pornography suspect came to light. Holmberg said he did not want to be a distraction.

Forty-one of 141 lawmakers are new members, though a handful have previously served. New members include 19-year-old Rep. Dawson Holle, R-Mandan, who is thought to be the youngest lawmaker in state history, and Rep. Hamida Dakane, D-Fargo, thought to be the first Muslim person and first Black woman elected to the Legislature.

Republicans grew their supermajority to 43-4 in the Senate and 82-12 in the House.

Election

The November general election saw nearly 43% of eligible voters turn out, the lowest in over 40 years.

Voters approved of term limits for the governor and state lawmakers, which take effect Jan. 1 and are not retroactive. Lawmakers are limited to eight years each in the House and Senate, and the governor cannot be elected more than twice.

The Supreme Court put the term limits measure on the ballot after a lawsuit from measure supporters challenging fraud allegations by the secretary of state and attorney general.

Wrigley referred a petition fraud investigation to Ward County. State crime bureau agents in August conducted a warranted search on the home of measure petitioner Charles Tuttle, a search that yielded 15 time cards. Tuttle, a frequent candidate who ran unsuccessfully for secretary of state, has not been charged. He has denied fraud occurred.

Former Miss America 2018 and attorney Cara Mund in August entered the race for North Dakota's lone U.S. House seat, running as an independent seeking to preserve abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to an abortion set by the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Democrat Mark Haugen, who opposes abortion, dropped out of the race in September, citing pressure from party leaders related to Mund. She won nearly 38% of the vote against Republican incumbent Kelly Armstrong -- the best showing of any statewide candidate challenging a Republican.

Republicans are willing and waiting to hear from Mund as to her future. Mund has said she will stay in North Dakota and use her law license. The 2016 Brown University alumna graduated with honors from Harvard Law School earlier this year.

Voters this fall also rejected legalization of recreational marijuana after the state Senate last year killed similar legislation passed by the House.

The fall of Roe v. Wade also brought North Dakota's 2007 abortion ban into effect, though the ban was temporarily blocked in state district court. The state's only abortion provider, Red River Women's Clinic, moved from Fargo to Moorhead, Minnesota, to continue providing the procedure.