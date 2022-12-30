Year in Review: Homicides, a prison suicide and fentanyl mark 2022 crime

Two of the top Bismarck-Mandan area crime stories of 2022 have their roots in 2019, and another chapter in one of them will be written in early January when a woman is sentenced for plotting to kill her husband.

Meanwhile, drugs played a big part in 2022 crime. The prominence of fentanyl among drug dealers and users is evident in a number of cases from the past year.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper who stopped in November to offer assistance to three Florida travelers with car trouble just west of the Missouri River on Interstate 94 found 1 ½ pounds of fentanyl and $62,000 in cash, authorities said.

A Washington man was arrested in November with almost 4,000 pills in his possession when police responded to an overdose call at a Bismarck motel. And Bismarck police in late September found 20,000 fentanyl pills with a street value of more than $900,000 during the search of a home.

Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch said even though overdoses reported to the department so far are lower -- 125 through the end of November compared to 134 in 2021 -- the same number of people, 18, have died from overdoses.

"That's unacceptable to me. Those are homicides as far as I'm concerned," he said. "Somebody is bringing those substances into the community, and that's illegal."

The department's 2023 budget includes two more drug investigators, which brings the total to eight. All will work with the Metro Area Narcotics Task Force in what Draovitch said is a more efficient way to "do something about the epidemic."

"There's no way we're going to arrest our way out of it, but we've got to work our way up to the bigger dealers and take the supply away from them," he said.

Other top stories included the death by suicide of a man sentenced to consecutive life sentences for killing four people in Mandan in 2019. And a South Dakota man pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Mandan man who was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the city's high school while picking up his granddaughter.

Love and money

A Burleigh County jury in October found Nikki Entzel, 41, guilty of three conspiracy charges -- murder, arson, and evidence tampering. She was accused of plotting with a Canadian man to kill her husband, Chad Entzel, 42, in what authorities said was a love triangle and a scheme to collect insurance money. She’ll be sentenced Jan. 4.

Emergency responders found Chad Entzel’s body on Jan. 2, 2020, in a home northeast of Bismarck. Prosecutors in Nikki Entzel’s trial last fall focused on home security and hotel video that showed she and co-defendant Earl Howard were at the home several times in late December 2019. Chad Entzel was last seen at a Mandan bowling alley on Dec. 30. Authorities say he died of gunshot wounds early on the morning of Dec. 31.

Prosecutors also relied on video of interviews during which investigators revealed to Nikki Entzel the evidence they said showed she was part of the scheme, insurance documents that were shared between her and Howard, and witness testimony that went against her stories to authorities that Chad Entzel drank heavily and was abusive.

Howard, 44, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to four felonies and must serve about 21 years in prison before he’s eligible for parole. Nikki Entzel faces a possible life sentence without parole.

Appeal and suicide

The state Supreme Court is weighing whether to proceed with the appeal of a man convicted of killing four people in April 2019, or if Chad Isaak's July death by suicide means the conviction should be wiped away.

Isaak was found guilty in August 2021 in the deaths of four people at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan. No motive was ever established. He was sentenced in in December 2021 to four consecutive life sentences. His attorney in June asked the state Supreme Court to grant him a new trial. Isaak hanged himself on July 31, before the justices ruled.

His attorney, Kiara Kraus-Parr, argued in November that the panel should wipe away his conviction, or in the alternative let his appeal proceed on its merits. Karlei Nuefeld, who was part of the prosecution team at Isaak’s trial, argued that Isaak’s death made the appeal moot. If the justices disagreed, she argued they should let his conviction stand.

Justices will rule later.

Hit-and-run tragedy

A South Dakota man was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for intentionally running over a 77-year-old Mandan man.

Wade Bison, 39, in April pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Erwin Geigle, who was at Mandan High School to pick up his granddaughter from sports practice. Bison told South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr that he only meant to rev the engine of his pickup but instead struck Geigle on the morning of March 21. After seeing Geigle’s injuries he ran over him “and hoped that I gave him mercy,” Bison said.

Bison was arrested in Bismarck later that day when the pickup he was driving and the SUV it was towing rolled down an embankment and into a chain-link fence outside Motel 6. The crash followed a chase by police that reached speeds of 50 mph.

Bahr in sentencing Bison said the community would be at risk if Bison wasn’t behind bars.

Prosecutors and politics

A veteran Morton County prosecutor was fired by her boss and political rival in September after an investigation into allegations that she created a hostile work environment, which she denied.

Gabrielle Goter, an assistant state’s attorney since 2010, was fired by State’s Attorney Allen Koppy. Both were candidates for the state’s attorney job, which Koppy has held since 1987.

Goter failed in an attempt to be reinstated to her job through the county commission.

Koppy retained the seat in the November election.

More notable cases

Charges against two former North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers were resolved in 2022. Steven Johnson pleaded guilty in April to a charge of disorderly conduct. He was originally charged with misdemeanor sexual assault following accusations by a woman who told police he inappropriately touched her during a December 2020 party at a Bismarck home. Travis Skar pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. A woman alleged he inappropriately touched her in a hot tub in the summer of 2020.

Johnson, who at one point was in charge of security for the governor, was listed as a state witness in Skar's case. Skar was listed as a witness in Johnson's case. Skar was fired from the Patrol after an unrelated internal investigation into employee misconduct. Johnson was fired in November 2021 after an investigation of a complaint of sexual assault. His attorney called the accusation an act of revenge by someone who had a vendetta against him.

A deputy Hettinger County sheriff fatally shot a man in May when an encounter at Mott-Regent Public School escalated into an assault on the deputy. Jeffrie Ray Glover Jr. died of a single gunshot wound. Authorities say Glover was at the school “fully intending to initiate a confrontation” with his estranged wife over a child custody dispute.

A 6-year-old California girl died before Mandan’s Fourth of July parade when she fell from a float and was struck by a tire. Police said Mabel Askay’s death was “just a pure accident.” No charges were filed.

Three people were charged in the February death in Bismarck of 5-year-old Geremy Doyle, who the state medical examiner said had head and brain injuries, respiratory illness and gangrene in all his toes from frostbite damage. The boy’s aunt, Rolanda Doyle, will stand trial for murder in February. Two other people have pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

A driver accused of striking and killing a pedestrian in Mandan the morning after he was arrested for DUI in Bismarck in 2019 was sentenced in March to 10 years in prison. TC Younger Carry Moccasin pleaded guilty in December 2021 to vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment felonies.

A Montana woman pleaded guilty in November to using her Bismarck in-laws' bank account and identities to make a six-digit down payment on a home. Carol Feist, 56, faces a mandatory minimum two-year prison term and must pay restitution of $134,000.

A Bismarck police officer was injured during an altercation with a man at the Bismarck Airport. Christopher Fonseca 37, turned off electrical breakers at the airport’s information technology operation building before the incident with the officer in the main terminal. He’s charged with felony assault on a peace officer and reckless endangerment.

A Bismarck man died in May of an apparent gunshot wound in an exchange of gunfire with police. Eric Hermanson, 31, allegedly shot at officers and they returned fire after he fled a mobile home.

A Williston man was sentenced in October to 10 years in prison in connection with a November 2021 shooting in Bismarck's Keelboat Park. Jonathan Sanchez, 19, while incarcerated and awaiting court dates in that incident allegedly directed a teen girl during video calls to disrobe and perform sex acts. He faces three felony charges, each of which could send him to prison for 20 years.

The Bismarck Police Department and a former sergeant who alleged gender discrimination and wrongful termination reached a settlement that kept the case out of trial. The city agreed to pay Robyn Krile $190,000.

Krile was a 13-year veteran of the Bismarck department when she was fired in March 2017. She filed the lawsuit in January 2019, after losing a discrimination case before the state Department of Labor and Human Rights. That department's findings were upheld by the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

A 23-year-old Bismarck man was sentenced in June to 30 years in federal prison for more than three dozen sex crimes involving luring and having sex with girls as young as 12. Dawson Rouse now faces similar charges in state court.

A federal magistrate judge in Bismarck awarded a $4.6 billion judgment against the Juarez drug cartel, which was blamed for killing nine people in Mexico in 2019. The families of Maria Rhonita LeBaron, Christina Langford and Dawna Langford can seek the judgment through the U.S. Treasury Department, which holds the frozen assets of terrorist organizations.

Families of the victims filed lawsuits in 2020 that were later consolidated into one suit. LeBaron’s husband, Howard Miller, and Christina Langford’s husband, Tyler Johnson, lived in North Dakota at the time of the slayings.

Two brothers were charged with felonies in August for allegedly damaging United Tribes Technical College property and vehicles and firing shots into a residence on campus. Damion Proffit, 32, on Dec. 19 pleaded guilty to two counts of terrorizing, reckless endangerment, two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, and fleeing police, and will spend 3 ½ years in prison. Devin Proffit, 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to evidence tampering and will spend a year on probation.

An 87-year-old man pleaded guilty in August to misdemeanor menacing and disorderly conduct for allegedly scuffling with and threatening to kill a deputy Morton County sheriff. Felony charges against Kenneth Groce will be dismissed if he has no criminal violations for three years.

Authorities investigated three homicides in September and October. Tyler Raines, 19, is accused of shooting Mathew Ward, 26, of Glen Ullin, who died of a chest wound. Raines said he acted in self-defense. Benjamin Williams, 27, is accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian in October in a Bismarck apartment complex parking lot. And a 16-year-old, Jesse Taylor Jr., is charged as an adult in the shooting death of Maurice Thunder Shield, 28, of McLaughlin, South Dakota, at a Bismarck motel.