Workplace investigation of Morton assistant prosecutor continues; Goter's attorney says probe mishandled

The next step in a Morton County investigation of an assistant prosecutor running for the post of state’s attorney will give her an opportunity to respond to a complaint that she created a hostile work environment.

State’s Attorney Allen Koppy placed Assistant State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter on administrative leave June 27. The move followed a complaint by an employee on June 7. Goter's attorney says the investigation into that complaint is being mishandled and is politically motivated.

County Human Resources Director Wendy Bent told the Tribune, “The complaint in general is a hostile work environment complaint. The remaining contents of the investigation are considered a closed record at the current time.”

Goter previously has stated the complaint came as a shock to her and that she would cooperate in the investigation “in any way necessary.” She and attorney Tom Dickson have not yet filed a response.

“We have not seen the complaint,” Dickson told the Tribune.

Dickson in an Aug. 3 letter to Bent called the investigation unprofessional and harmful to Goter's reputation. He said it violates time constraints in county policy and "needs to be completed." He also said the probe "smacks of political opportunism at its worst."

"The undeniable fact that this endless investigation is being coordinated with the political rival of Ms. Goter is inappropriate and is a clear conflict of interest," Dickson wrote.

Goter is challenging Koppy in the November election. In the June 14 primary election, Goter garnered 1,517 votes or just more than 53%. Koppy had 1,333 or about 47%, according to the North Dakota Secretary of State's website. The top two candidates in the primary move on to the general election. There was not a third candidate. Koppy in 2018 overcame a primary deficit to beat Goter in the general election.

Koppy “was simply following the recommendations of Human Resources and our protocol to initiate the investigation” when he placed Goter on administrative leave, Bent said. Koppy has not commented on the matter.

Bent said the process includes investigation of the complaint, and interviews of witnesses and any secondary complainants. If there's an alleged violation of a county rule, policy or standard, the accused has the opportunity to evaluate and respond to the complaint. Officials will then interview additional witnesses and allegations.

County officials are finalizing complaint information and will then seek a response from Goter, Bent said. Officials after further evaluation with an attorney will complete the investigation by “substantiating or unsubstantiating each individual allegation” in the complaint, she said.

“Although this investigation has taken longer than we all hoped, we can assure the complainant, the witnesses and the accused that the process has been and will continue to be thorough, ethical, and law-abiding,” Bent said.

Goter’s administrative leave “is not considered disciplinary in nature,” Bent said, but is a way to separate an employee from the incident during the investigation.

Austin Gunderson, who served as an assistant prosecutor in the state's attorney's office for 4 ½ years before recently leaving for another job, told the Tribune the work environment in the office was "pretty normal." Doors were always open, and staff frequently turned to Goter for advice on cases and laws.

"She's the smartest and most hard-working attorney I've ever worked with or seen in the courtroom," Gunderson said, adding that no unprofessional conduct came to his attention while he was in the office.

Goter has continued to handle cases since being placed on leave, including the July sentencing hearing of a man who pleaded guilty to murder in the March death of a Mandan man. A judge sentenced Wade Bison, 39, to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Goter led the prosecution team in the August 2021 murder trial of Chad Isaak, who was convicted of the April 2019 shooting and stabbing deaths of four people in Mandan. He received four life sentences with no chance of parole. He died of suicide in late July.