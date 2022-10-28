Woman's legacy of compassion lives on after her death

A longtime board member of AID Inc. in Mandan is contributing to the nonprofit even after her death.

Nancy Keating, of Bismarck, served for 20 years on the board of the organization that provides people in Morton and Burleigh counties with emergency assistance such as help with past-due rent and utilities, food for the hungry, and aid in getting job interviews and medical appointments. For much of that time she was board chairwoman.

Keating, who worked for Legal Assistance of North Dakota, the Mental Health Association and Centre Inc., died in February at age 69 after a battle with cancer.

The Keating family earlier this year donated Nancy’s car to AID Inc., and it was in turn donated to a local woman who was working three jobs and had been dependent on the public bus system for transportation.

The family now has donated $20,000 from her estate to AID Inc. to further its services, according to Executive Director Patti Regan.

“There was never a question about her commitment” to the nonprofit’s mission, Regan said. “It was a good fit for her. She’d run the board with skill, but with humor and compassion.”

Smaller donations from Keating’s estate have benefited the AID Inc. Thrift Shop and other nonprofits including the Central Dakota Humane Society and Ministry on the Margins.

“We’re glad she continues to impact others,” said sister Kathy Keating Dixon, of Fargo.