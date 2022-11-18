 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Mandan

North Dakota had a $50,000 winner and a $100,000 winner in the Nov. 8 Powerball draw in which a ticket sold in California won a record $2.04 billion jackpot.

The $50,000 ticket was sold at North Hill Marketplace Foods in Minot, and the $100,000 ticket at Bayside Tesoro in Mandan. The Minot business will receive a $1,000 bonus and the Mandan business a $2,000 bonus, according to the state lottery office.

The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

