Wind farms seek flexibility under new turbine lighting law

Commissioner Brian Kroshus said it’s “extremely late in the game” for wind farm operators to ask for an extension.

“The public was promised the skies would be dark,” he said. “It was what people expected, and it’s not going to be occurring in some areas.”

The law spelling out the deadlines for installing light mitigation technology passed in 2017. Newer wind farms had to comply by the end of 2019 and several missed the deadline, prompting the PSC to fine their operators as much as $10,000.

Xcel Energy is among the companies that have asked the PSC for an extension this time around. Xcel submitted requests this month for two of its wind farms: Border Winds in Rolette County and Courtenay Wind in Stutsman County. The company said it ran into problems this summer negotiating with local landowners over the terms of installing a radar system.

Allete also is requesting more time to equip its wind farms in Mercer, Morton and Oliver counties with a single radar-based system that could operate across all its facilities in the area. It asked for an extension in August due to issues its supplier has encountered sourcing a piece of equipment needed for the installation. The company attributed the delay to the coronavirus pandemic.