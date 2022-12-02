Wilton meat processor, other ventures get state APUC grants

A Wilton meat processor is among value-added projects getting money this quarter from North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission.

Pearson's Green Acre Meats was awarded $75,600 for marketing efforts for the new state-inspected company, according to the Agriculture Department.

The commission better known as APUC funds developers of North Dakota farm-related products. The money typically is used for research, marketing, farm diversification, agriculture tourism and technology. The group at a recent meeting in Wahpeton approved nine grants totaling nearly $1.1 million.

The largest award is $250,000 to Grand Forks-based Vertical Malt to expand capacity. The company provides malt for craft brewers.

Lesser grants were awarded to projects involving everything from wine and hemp to agriculture drones and an insect agriculture facility. A full list can be found at bit.ly/3EQW5yZ.

Funding for APUC grants comes from the Bank of North Dakota and the North Dakota Mill and Elevator, two state-owned businesses. No money is directly appropriated from the state general fund.