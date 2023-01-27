What is milk? North Dakota lawmakers ruminate on the question

North Dakota’s dairy producers have a beef with the makers of certain plant-based drinks. The industry believes a bill setting the record straight on what qualifies as milk could send a message to regulators in Washington.

Rep. Dawson Holle, a Mandan Republican and dairy farmer, is sponsoring House Bill 1255, which would clarify in state law that “milk” is a “lacteal secretion” obtained from a hoofed mammal.

The lawmaker’s proposal doesn’t draw the line at cows — liquid collected from goats, sheep, horses and even reindeer can also be considered milk.

Notably absent from Holle’s definition of milk are drinks made from soy, oats, coconuts and almonds.

“The real issue in the dairy industry is that there’s kind of a war between dairy milk and soy milk,” Holle told the House Agriculture Committee during a hearing on Jan. 19.

“Many consumers think that soy milk is actually milk and they’re getting the same nutritional benefits, and they’re not,” Holle noted.

Kenton Holle, Dawson Holle’s grandfather and a lobbyist for the North Dakota Milk Producers Association, told the Republican-led committee that the labeling of plant-based milk is “a subject that has been under the saddle of dairy producers for a long time.”

The younger Holle said the intent of his proposal is not to crack down on the labeling of plant-based beverages in North Dakota. That kind of enforcement would likely have to come from the federal government, several bill backers noted Jan. 19.

But passing the bill would convey to national regulators that North Dakotans consider only animal-based milk worthy of the title, Holle said.

Representatives of the broader agriculture industry voiced their support for the bill Jan. 19. North Dakota Farm Bureau lobbyist Pete Hanebutt told the committee “it behooves you to support it.” There was no testimony in opposition to the legislation.