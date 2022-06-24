Wet spring boosts breeding ducks in North Dakota; wetlands estimate sees record increase

North Dakota wildlife officials say there is a healthy population of breeding ducks in the state, but that might be the result of an overly wet spring and not necessarily a reflection of long-term trends.

The Game and Fish Department's annual spring breeding duck survey estimated 3.4 million birds, up 16% from last year, 38% above the long-term average and the 23rd highest on record. Record-keeping dates to 1948.

The spring survey gives hunters their first glimpse of how duck numbers might shape up for the fall hunt. Estimates for most species increased from 2021. The estimate for mallards was up 58% from last year and represented the 25th highest count on record, for example.

However, “It’s important to note that some of our statewide increases in species counts might not reflect broader-scale population trends, especially for pintails,” Migratory Game Bird Supervisor Mike Szymanski said. “The abnormally wet conditions in the state are likely holding a higher percentage of breeding pintails than normal. We’re coming off a very dry year that resulted in low reproduction, rangewide, for many species.”

Nearly all of the state including the Prairie Pothole Region was mired in drought all of last year. Following severe and extreme drought in 2016, spring breeding duck numbers dropped below 3 million in 2017 and 2018 for only the second and third times in nearly a quarter century.

But last year's drought has been followed by a saturated spring. The number of temporary and seasonal wetlands in North Dakota is up 616% from a year ago -- the largest single-year increase on record, according to Game and Fish.

Consistent precipitation and cool weather leading up to the survey left a lot of water on the landscape in ditches and intermittent streams. And breeding duck numbers generally trend with wetland conditions.

“Besides being our 75th consecutive survey year, this was an interesting survey, as we’ve gone back and forth between wet and dry conditions over the past couple of years,” Szymanski said. “We actually had our second-highest wetland index in the state, which is largely made up of water that’ll dry up fairly quickly. But ponds that are important for brood-rearing habitat have rebounded nicely as well."

A statewide brood survey by Game and Fish in July will estimate duck production during the nesting season and provide a better idea of what hunters can expect in the fall.

“A lot can change between May and hunting season, so we'll get a few more looks from our July brood index and our September wetland count,” Szymanski said. “But duck production should be a little bit better this year than it was last year due to a stronger breeding effort. However, we continue to lose grass in upland nesting sites that will diminish reproductive potential for ducks in the state."

Hunting success in the fall also is influenced by bird movements before and during the season, as well as weather patterns during the fall migration, according to Game and Fish. This year’s regular duck hunting season in North Dakota is tentatively set to open Sept. 24.

More information on the breeding duck survey is at https://gf.nd.gov/news/5523.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.