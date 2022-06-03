Weeklong Grant Marsh Bridge inspection begins

Crews began inspecting the Interstate 94 Grant Marsh Bridge between Bismarck and Mandan on Wednesday.

The inspections are taking place on the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 156 to 157. They'll continue through Tuesday, according to the state Transportation Department.

Inspections will occur during the following times:

Wednesday, June 1, to Friday, June 3: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 4, to Sunday, June 5: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, June 6, to Tuesday, June 7: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The department's online travel map provides daily information on width restrictions, speed reductions and lane closures during the inspection. The map is at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/. Motorists also can call 511 to get more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota.

Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

