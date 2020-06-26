Weeds, overgrown vegetation to be taken care of

All noxious weeds and/or overgrown vegetation on property within the city limits of Mandan must be cut or sprayed by July 1. It also must be maintained under the 6-inch maximum height.
Any failure to comply with this notification will result in the property being cut and/or sprayed by the city with the cost being added to your special assessments.
If you are planning to spray your property instead of cutting it, you must notify the weed officer at 701-667-3288.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!