Weeds, overgrown vegetation to be taken care of

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All noxious weeds and/or overgrown vegetation on property within the city limits of Mandan must be cut or sprayed by July 1. It also must be maintained under the 6-inch maximum height.

Any failure to comply with this notification will result in the property being cut and/or sprayed by the city with the cost being added to your special assessments.

If you are planning to spray your property instead of cutting it, you must notify the weed officer at 701-667-3288.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0