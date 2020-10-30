Wastewater testing brings emerging science to North Dakota coronavirus spread

Wastewater testing for coronavirus is underway in some North Dakota cities and expanding to others, providing data that state and local officials hope can identify trends in communities.
Those involved in the research say the testing, though an emerging science, offers a certain measure of coronavirus presence, and is potentially an earlier indicator of active cases than testing of people. Wastewater testing could eventually supplement the public health response and help inform decision-making.
North Dakota's Department of Environmental Quality is spearheading the study begun in mid-July in Bismarck, Fargo and Grand Forks. It's funded by $65,000 in federal CARES Act coronavirus aid that includes a $50,000 grant for North Dakota State University.
Mandan, West Fargo and Williston also are participating, and more cities have agreed to as well or have been asked to participate. Wastewater samples are delivered to NDSU in Fargo for lab analysis.
"This is an emerging science so it’s hard to definitively say what we’re looking for, but we are learning," said Environmental Engineer Jim Uhlman, with the department's Division of Municipal Facilities. "And what we’re learning is when we correlate our lab information with the number of actives or the number of positive cases that day, we have the possibility of finding trends, and the trends, whether they’re increasing, decreasing or staying the same."
Testing finds RNA, or the genetic material of the new coronavirus. Uhlman said the department has been pleased with how well testing has been able to identify the virus's presence.
Test samples essentially are time-composites of the cities' wastewater. NDSU researchers centrifuge the sample to remove larger material, apply a membrane filter and extract the virus genetic material from the filter. The virus is largely inactive in the wastewater.
The lab tests 100 milliliter samples and is able to quantify the virus in the wastewater to construct general trends over time in communities, reported as millions of viral particles per person per day, Microbiological Sciences Professor and Department Head John McEvoy said.
"It doesn't equal the number of cases in the community or anything like that, but it's a good measure of what the disease is like in the community," he said, calling the testing "a useful, additional tool."
Bismarck's wastewater treatment plant draws 50 milliliters every 30 minutes over a 24-hour period. The city sends two or three 250 milliliter samples to NDSU each week, which might be increased to four samples per week. The plant treats about 6.5 million gallons of wastewater a day.
Director of Utility Operations Michelle Klose said the testing is still in early stages.
"We're just trying to have conversations with (the state) now of what that information means and what they can provide back to the cities," Klose said.
Bismarck will participate in the study for as long as the state provides funding. The city's plant already had the proper equipment in place, for the plant's industrial pretreatment program that occasionally checks larger businesses' wastewater streams to see what they might contain and if they might affect plant operations.
"What we're hopeful for is that this may give us some indication of trends at some point in time so that you can see if levels are increasing or decreasing," Klose said. Wastewater testing could "be an earlier indicator than the testing results that they do on people," she said.
Uhlman said Environmental Quality hopes to get "many things" out of the testing.
"One of them is that in some way, maybe we can detect an increase in the COVID in the wastewater, which would signify that there's asymptomatic people out in the collection system and that it's increasing and that we may be ahead of any clinical infections where they come up as active COVID patients," he said. "We hope there's some advanced notice that we could obtain from this."
The North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck began wastewater testing in early October. The prison has done frequent COVID-19 testing of staff and inmates and has a mask mandate in place for all staff and inmates who live and work in different areas of the prison.
The state's top corrections official is hopeful the wastewater analysis correlates with active infections.
"Hopefully if this correlates well, we'll be able to not only see where the virus is taking off but also maybe we're hopefully going to be able to not do so much surveillance testing, because that's really staff-intensive and it really wears on people -- not only getting the test done but also just the coordination of everything like that," said Dave Krabbenhoft, interim director of North Dakota's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
The prison in Bismarck had 66 active cases among inmates and 28 among staff as of Friday.
If all goes well, wastewater testing could expand to other state correctional facilities, Krabbenhoft said.
McEvoy, at NDSU, said researchers in coming months would like to learn more from as many locations as possible, large and small.
"The hope is that it will help in decision-making so it will be an additional piece of information that we can use so we can track when the virus, when the disease is increasing in a community," he said. "But also when we do things to control the virus in a community, it would be nice to see that levels in wastewater start to go down, so it's an additional level of confidence that what you're doing is actually having a positive effect."
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.