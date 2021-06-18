Washburn man sentenced to 5 years for sex crimes

“I expect minimizing when we do PSIs, but this was like a whole other level,” she said.

Brewer said going through the judicial process "is killing not just me, my family, I know it’s hurting the victim and their family too."

“There were lots of other ways I could have handled my issues, but doing this was not one,” Brewer said. “And I more than anything apologize to the victim and her family.”

The proposed plea agreement outlined a 20-year prison term with all but five years suspended, followed by eight years on supervised probation. Storbakken accepted the agreement but said it “strikes a bit lighter tone than the court would go with in this case.”

“This was a situation that was not a fluke,” the judge said. “Mr. Brewer intended to deceive a 13-year-old girl.”

Brewer last week was charged with three felony sex crimes in Burleigh County. He is accused of arranging meetings with a teenage girl and telling her he was 17, according to a police affidavit. The two had a dating and sexual relationship in April and May of 2020, police allege. He is ordered to appear in court at a later date.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.