Vote and vote often, but only once per election

Either of my loyal readers might affirm that way back when I had the honor of representing Mandan in the Legislature I introduced a bill to fine citizens $100 for not exercising their right to vote. This seemed like a good idea until I ran into the First Amendment of our Constitution that guarantees our right to free speech. It seems that silence is a form of free speech. So I changed the bill to paying $100 to each North Dakota citizen that voted.

The problem was proposal A (the $100 fine) would have made the state millions but proposal B ($100 to everyone that cast a ballot) cost millions more in taxes than the Legislature would fund. So much for rewarding citizens for volunteering to vote.

The problem is not only do people not vote, too many of us don’t want anything to do with the struggles of self-government, i.e. politics, and you can’t blame them. The recent uncivilness of our public discourse is not easy to handle.

There is no question that each of us has our bias when it comes to politics/politicians and given how heated discussions can get I fully appreciate why some of us just walk away in search of a less emotional source of free speech worth listening to.

As a somewhat recovered politician I learned early on to not only stand my ground but listen to those who didn’t care much for where I stood. When you’re inside the political barrel and your constituents are trying to beat the sides off it with sticks you quickly learn what’s truly involved in the tugs and pulls of a free society. Life inside the legislative barrel is quite similar to being stuffed into a blender after someone hits the emulsify button. Each member of the body gets elected by the voters in their district and not only is every vote put in the public record but so are any comments made during committee hearings (and for the record I may have made a few offhand remarks during my tenure for which I hope I’ve made amends).

The tussle back in my day was trying to resolve the issues that somewhere around 1,000 legislative bills per session involved gathering enough votes to appropriately dispose of any given issue.

And the only way to do that is to fully appreciate that the process is in a constant state of having friends for and friends against any given issue. Therefore if one is to survive one has to fully adopt the process of agreeing when you can disagree when you have to but most importantly do your best to walk away friends.

As you might be able to tell it seems to me that our current milieu is not interested in being civil to each other and that’s why it’s important to not only vote but know what consequences your vote will bring. As for me I really do fear for the future of our democracy.

We can’t survive without the peaceful transfer of power and anyone who thinks otherwise should be suspected of fascism. The accusations that recent elections have been rigged or stolen are lies; our elections have had very little fraud and the fraudsters are usually caught.

Democracy is a messy thing; there’s nothing easy about governing ourselves it takes an educated populace to perpetuate, folks that not only critically think but more importantly voters that take the time to understand what and who they are voting for because the consequences of this year’s election will determine whether or not our votes not only count but where “we the people” will go from here.