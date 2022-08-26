Vitalant dealing with 'emergency shortage' of blood

A nonprofit blood supplier to North Dakota hospitals says its supply has been cut in half since the start of summer due to strong demand, leading to an "emergency shortage" as the Labor Day holiday weekend nears, when fewer donors are typically available.

Vitalant is urging people to schedule an appointment to donate blood in the coming weeks.

“Patient blood needs don’t conform to a predictable schedule," Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo said. "Several patients may experience emergencies, while a planned surgery could suddenly require dozens of units of blood for one patient. Hospitals must have blood available to take care of everyone.”

Vitalant serves about 900 hospitals nationwide, including 72 in the region. The nonprofit said there is a particular need for Type O blood, the most frequently transfused blood type. Vitalant has only a one-day supply of Type O-positive blood, the nonprofit said. It considers a four-day supply sufficient.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently changed eligibility requirements for people who visit France, Ireland or the United Kingdom. Travelers to those countries have not been able to donate blood due to the risk of what is commonly known as mad cow disease. They can now donate assuming they meet all other eligibility criteria.

For more information, go to vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825. Anyone who donates this month will get a $6 gift card and will be eligible to win one of five $3,000 gift cards.