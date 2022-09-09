Violent crime numbers up in 2021 in North Dakota

North Dakota’s top law enforcement officer on Wednesday offered a glimpse of his plan to curtail a continuing increase in the number of violent crimes in the state, pointing at more law enforcement staffing and stricter sentencing legislation that more closely follows federal guidelines.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley released the 2021 crime statistics, which highlighted increases in the crimes against persons category and several crimes within it. It’s a trend that presents “clear and very real and present danger to the communities of North Dakota,” Wrigley said.

He plans in coming weeks to release a violent crimes legislation package, which he plans to present to the 2023 Legislature should he win election in November. Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Wrigley to the post after then-Attorney General Wayne's Stenehjem's Jan. 28 death due to cardiac arrest. Wrigley must win election over Democrat Tim Lamb in November to keep his job.

Wrigley's plan will include proposals for increased staffing at the Attorney General’s Office and its Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and a push to conduct more missions on the state’s American Indian reservations.

“We are going to need more people. It’s that simple,” he said.

Wrigley said he will push for legislation that adds greater mandatory minimum sentences for certain crimes, and a consecutive sentence if a firearm was used in a crime. Some 500 guns are stolen in the state annually, he said, and many of the guns used in crimes are obtained illegally. It’s “extremely infrequent,” he said, that someone who is arrested for armed robbery still has the receipt for a recently purchased gun they later used to commit an armed robbery.

“That’s not how this works,” he said.

Statutory changes are needed so it’s certain that violent criminals not only serve time but also sentences of the proper length, Wrigley believes.

“It needs to be enhanced. We’re going to make that case,” he said.

His plan doesn’t rule out rehabilitation or treatment programs, but he said punishment and public safety are “legitimate and central, important features of the criminal justice system."

“We can do both of these things,” he said.

Lamb said he disagreed with the approach Wrigley outlined because it takes jurisdiction away from communities and local authorities. The attorney general should instead focus on assisting local jurisdictions if they need additional resources, he believes.

"The Attorney General's Office is not the U.S. Attorney's Office," he said. "If you run it like the U.S. Attorney's Office it will fail."

Wrigley is a former U.S. attorney for North Dakota.

Judges in the state don't want mandated sentences, Lamb said, adding that they already can impose proper penalties based on a person's criminal history.

"To try to usurp that at the state level is counterproductive," he said.

Lamb said nothing in the 2021 report jumped out to him as being a big problem.

By the numbers

The 2021 crime report showed homicides in North Dakota fell from 32 in 2020 to 17 last year. Thirteen of those were committed with firearms.

Overall crimes against persons as reported by national standards increased by more than 10%. When robbery is added in, crimes against persons rose 11.5%, from 10,960 in 2020 to 12,246 in 2021.

Wrigley includes robbery in his stats on crimes against persons, which differs from the FBI’s standard method of reporting robbery as a property crime.

“When you talk to robbery victims, they’re not talking about the fact that they lost property,” he said. “They’re talking about the fact that somebody put a gun to their head and demanded property.”

Of the 51,784 crimes reported in 2021, 23% were considered crimes against persons, the report showed. Another 27% were crimes against society and the remainder, 50%, were crimes against property.

Assaults in the state are a continuing upward trend, moving to 8,225 in 2021 from 7,551 in 2020.

DUI arrests fell from 4,175 in 2020 to 4,040 in 2021. It’s a trend Wrigley called positive but said “it’s still too high.”

“That is a completely avoidable crime,” he said.

The full report, which includes breakdowns of city and county law enforcement activity, can be seen at https://bit.ly/3exsEZ9.