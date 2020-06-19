Vern Cermak Band Shell awaits summer concerts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Summer concerts at the Vern Cermak Band Shell in Mandan will kick off July 6, the Musicians Association announced.

Concerts will be every Monday through Thursday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. A tentative schedule is at www.musiciansassociation.org.

People who attend should bring chairs or other personal seating, as tables and bleachers will not be available in the park, association President Steve Harmon said. There also will be no food service in the park.

Attendees also are asked to bring their own protective equipment such as masks, and to take other coronavirus-related precautions such as physical distancing.

The public also is reminded that dogs are not allowed in Dykshoorn Park.

