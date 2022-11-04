Vann pleads not guilty to attempted murder; suspect already in prison on drug charge

A Bismarck man has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and terrorizing charges stemming from a July incident in which a gun allegedly was fired into a vehicle.

James Vann, 38, faces a possible 20-year sentence on the most serious charge. He entered the pleas during a Tuesday court hearing. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police believe the alleged July 12 shooting in the 1000 block of West Turnpike Avenue in Bismarck was a targeted attack. Vann allegedly threatened to kill the other driver and that man's family. No one was hurt. A possible motive hasn't been released.

Officers arrested Vann at a Mandan residence July 19 after a nearly weeklong search involving several law enforcement agencies. Police three nights earlier had briefly pursued him as he fled the Kirkwood Mall parking lot. The chase reached speeds of 90 mph, and police say Vann disregarded traffic control signals. A motorcyclist had to lay his bike down to avoid a collision after Vann ran a red light, according to an affidavit. Authorities called off the chase out of concern for public safety.

Police later found the abandoned vehicle in a parking lot, and a search revealed about 3 ½ ounces of methamphetamine, the document states. Vann pleaded not guilty on Oct. 6 to felony drug possession with intent to distribute and fleeing, as well as misdemeanor driving under suspension. Court documents list a Jan. 31, 2023, court date.

Vann in 2017 was found guilty of four counts of terrorizing. The charges were filed after a May 2016 incident in which he brandished a gun while threatening to kill his girlfriend and police.

Vann is in custody at the North Dakota State Penitentiary. He pleaded guilty on July 21 to a felony drug charge filed in February. He was sentenced to three years in prison, according to court records.