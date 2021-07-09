USDA changes cover crop use date

The Department of Agriculture's Risk Management Agency will now allow producers to hay, graze or chop cover crops on prevented plant acres at any time and still receive their full crop insurance indemnity, according to information from U.S. Sen. John Hoeven.

Prior to the change producers would have faced a penalty for utilizing the cover crops before Nov. 1.

Flexibility in utilizing cover crops, which help prevent erosion and preserve soil health on unplanted acres, was one of the issues Hoeven, R-N.D., raised last week with Richard Flournoy, acting RMA director, during a drought tour in North Dakota. Flournoy and Zach Ducheneaux, Farm Services Agency administrator, accompanied Hoeven on a four-stop tour that started in Mandan.

Hoeven said the move will allow farmers and ranchers to better care for their land and adapt to local challenges such as drought, flooding, severe weather and feed shortages.

"The one-size-fits-all approach didn’t work for our producers, especially those in northern states like North Dakota, and I appreciate USDA for working with us to remove the Nov. 1 requirement for utilizing cover crops,” Hoeven said.

