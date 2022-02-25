US Supreme Court refuses to hear Dakota Access appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to consider an appeal of the yearslong lawsuit over the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The decision Tuesday morning to deny the request to hear the case means that an ongoing environmental review of the pipeline will continue.

Dakota Access LLC, which is controlled by Texas-based Energy Transfer, had appealed a lower court ruling affirming the need for a more thorough environmental study of the line by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The agency began the review in September 2020 and has extended the timeline several times, saying most recently that it expects to wrap up in November.

The Corps issued an easement for the line's Missouri River crossing in 2017, but a federal judge concluded in 2020 that prior environmental analysis of the line was inadequate and revoked the permit. The outcome of the new environmental review will help determine whether the Corps reissues the permit.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe sued over the pipeline more than five years ago, along with three other Sioux tribes. Tribal members have concerns that the line, which passes under the Missouri River just upstream from the Standing Rock Reservation, could break and that an oil spill would harm water supplies.

“The litigation over the pipeline is over, but the fight continues," said Earthjustice attorney Jan Hasselman, who has represented Standing Rock on the Dakota Access litigation since the tribe sued in 2016. "We call on the administration to close the pipeline until a full safety and environmental review is complete. DAPL never should have been authorized in the first place, and this administration is failing to address the persistent illegality of this pipeline.”

Energy Transfer and the Corps have long maintained that the line is safe. The pipeline company declined to comment Tuesday, and the Corps did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

The various parties involved in the litigation disagreed over whether lower courts are split on issues surrounding the dispute. Disagreement among lower courts can prompt the Supreme Court to weigh in on an issue.

Lawyers for Dakota Access told the Supreme Court that letting the most recent ruling in the case stand "would establish a novel precedent of breathtaking scope that could delay or thwart any number of other national infrastructure projects." That ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in early 2021 affirmed the need for more environmental review.

Both the Corps and Standing Rock opposed the appeal. The Corps argued that the question over whether federal law obligates the agency to prepare a more thorough environmental study "will lack any substantial importance after the Corps in fact prepares one." Standing Rock said the appeal "presents no question that merits review by this Court."

The Supreme Court justices did not offer any rationale Tuesday for why they declined to take up the case. They field thousands of requests each year to consider appeals and typically select about 100 cases to hear.

The Corps is soon expected to release a draft of the pipeline's new environmental review and take public comments on the document. Standing Rock withdrew last month from formally participating in the review process, citing a lack of transparency surrounding oil spill emergency response plans.

The tribe posted a video to its social media pages earlier this month featuring Chairwoman Janet Alkire, who urged Standing Rock's supporters "to join our fight in opposing the Environmental Impact Statement." She said the study "failed when the Army Corps chose a proponent of the fossil fuel industry to conduct the EIS," referring to a contractor who is a member of the American Petroleum Institute. The tribe raised those concerns last year and called for the EIS process to start over. The Corps has not responded publicly to the tribe's concern.

The Dakota Access Pipeline has the capacity to transport up to 750,000 barrels of oil per day from the Bakken region of western North Dakota to Illinois. That amounts to about two-thirds of North Dakota's daily oil output.

The line has operated since 2017 and was the subject of large protests in south-central North Dakota amid its construction.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

