US Labor Department updates unemployment aid

The federal Labor Department has issued a retroactive update to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, adding more reasons for eligibility to receive extra unemployment benefits.

Job Service North Dakota is providing claimants an opportunity to self-certify under the updated list of 15 COVID-19 reasons to determine if they’re now eligible for the program.

Those who are determined eligible will have an opportunity to complete weekly certifications for the weeks they were unemployed, partially unemployed, unable to work or unavailable for work.

The update applies only to claims that are already on file. It does not provide an opportunity for people to file new claims.

The program created through the federal CARES Act was active in North Dakota from Feb. 2, 2020, through June 19, 2021.

Job Service is notifying all impacted claimants, who will have 14 days to respond. Questions can be directed to Job Service at 701-328-4995.

