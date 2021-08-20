Upland game bird harvests up in North Dakota last fall; Morton County a prime hunting spot

Hunters of pheasants, sharp-tailed grouse and Hungarian partridge had better luck in North Dakota in 2020 than they did amid record-breaking wetness the previous year, with Morton County being a prime hunting area for the three birds last year.

The harvests of all three birds were up from 2019, according to statistics compiled by the state Game and Fish Department. Upland Game Management Biologist RJ Gross credited increased production of upland birds and favorable weather for hunters.

“The increases are largely due to a larger pheasant breeding population and an increase in production of upland game bird chicks across most of the state that we observed during our 2020 spring crowing and late-summer roadside counts,” he said. “Combine that with favorable weather conditions late into the hunting season and more hunters on the landscape, you end up with more birds in the bag."