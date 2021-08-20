Upland game bird harvests up in North Dakota last fall; Morton County a prime hunting spot

Hunters of pheasants, sharp-tailed grouse and Hungarian partridge had better luck in North Dakota in 2020 than they did amid record-breaking wetness the previous year, with Morton County being a prime hunting area for the three birds last year.
The harvests of all three birds were up from 2019, according to statistics compiled by the state Game and Fish Department. Upland Game Management Biologist RJ Gross credited increased production of upland birds and favorable weather for hunters.
“The increases are largely due to a larger pheasant breeding population and an increase in production of upland game bird chicks across most of the state that we observed during our 2020 spring crowing and late-summer roadside counts,” he said. “Combine that with favorable weather conditions late into the hunting season and more hunters on the landscape, you end up with more birds in the bag."
Opening day of pheasant season two years ago was marred by a winter storm that kept many hunters out of the field. September 2019 was the wettest on record for North Dakota, according to the National Weather Service, and the three-month period of August, September and October 2019 was the wettest on record in 125 years in the state, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. The wet conditions left crops standing unharvested through much of the hunting season, providing plenty of cover and food for pheasants.
Fall 2020 was marked by little precipitation, and 57,141 pheasant hunters harvested 330,668 roosters, compared to 50,000 hunters and 256,800 roosters in 2019. Counties with the highest percentage of pheasants taken were Hettinger, Divide, Bowman, Williams and Morton.
A total of 19,971 grouse hunters took 86,965 sharp-tailed grouse last year, compared with 14,000 hunters and 34,300 sharptails in 2019. Counties with the highest percentage of sharptails taken were Mountrail, Burleigh, Sheridan, Stutsman and Morton.
Last year 16,795 hunters harvested 52,251 Hungarian partridge, compared to about 11,900 hunters and 32,600 partridge the year before. Counties with the highest percentage of Hungarian partridge taken were Mountrail, Morton, McLean, Williams and Divide.
Upland game bird hunting in North Dakota this fall likely won't be as good, with severe, extreme and exceptional drought covering nearly the entire state this summer.
Drought led to delayed growth in nesting cover, brood-rearing cover and croplands across the state, Gross said earlier this summer. Drought also can impact insect hatches, reducing food available to chicks.
Results from the Game and Fish Department's annual upland game bird summer brood surveys should be available next month.
Upland game bird hunters spend tens of millions of dollars annually on travel, food, lodging and other expenses, according to data from North Dakota Tourism.
