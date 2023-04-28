The Missouri Slope Areawide United Way on Thursday is opening a $3.2 million Bismarck facility featuring an upgraded homeless shelter and space for onsite services that address some of the root causes of homelessness.

The Center for Opportunity at 1140 S. 12th St. is a partnership between United Way and Community Works North Dakota. It has been in the works since 2019. It was primarily funded through foundation grants and a tax credit — United Way did not make a hard push for donations because it has been prioritizing funding for its nonprofit partners, according to Executive Director Jena Gullo.

“This is something agencies have wanted for a long time,” she said.

The 1.7 acre facility features a hall for families and women, and a hall for men.

Two suites are designated for families. They include curtains, nightstands, rugs, colorful sheets and wall décor to make the space feel welcoming. The suites require key fobs to open the door. Each has six beds. The men’s and women’s suites will now have totes where occupants of the shelter can keep their personal belongings.

The existing shelter does not have private halls for each group, though the men sleep in a separate room from the women and children.

Both new halls include several bathrooms with showers, including a handicap accessible bathroom; the shelter before the renovation had only one shower that all people had to share.

The facility has a dedicated space for families with six computers, a couch and a table for kids to do homework. Two kid-size picnic tables make up a small portion of the area, with a corner filled with a play kitchen and shelves for toys fitting for the place where the YMCA will offer a Child Watch service so that parents may attend job interviews during the day. The space also will host Boy Scouts troops welcome to all children of the area.

On the opposite side of the building lies the community room. The spacious room is lined with tables and chairs so people have somewhere to stay comfortably. The same room has multiple computers against a wall so people can apply for jobs or work on their resume. Toward the front of the community room is a big TV where people can watch television or receive training.

The facility also has a private office where people can receive onsite mental health services, health checkups, and trauma and addiction services.

Services provided will include assistance with resumes and employment coaching from Job Service North Dakota, advocacy and counseling, financial literacy lessons by local banks, transportation to free wellness programs through the YMCA, and Bible studies. The services being provided are a collaborative effort of United Way and other local agencies.

“We want people to come in, get the services they need to get them out of the shelter as soon as possible,” Gullo said. “We predict we’re going to serve more people overall but have shorter average lengths of stay.”

Officials are planning to add a playground and community garden outside the building.

United Way will commence the second phase of construction once the center is fully operational. Phase 2 will remodel the existing shelter into a family shelter with space for United Way’s backpack program and a kitchen. Its backpack program provides food for students in elementary, middle school and high school across Bismarck-Mandan who might otherwise go hungry over the weekends.

The nonprofit needs roughly half a million dollars to keep the upgraded shelter open 24/7 year-round and roughly $1 million to be fully staffed and offer services year-round, according to Gullo. The current shelter has been open 24/7 since December.

Gullo said 80% of people who stayed at the shelter did not return to homelessness when the nonprofit had appropriate funding and staff in 2021.

Funding

United Way helps fund 19 agencies that carry out 39 programs. Agencies include the YMCA, the Abused Adult Resource Center, Youthworks, Crisis Care Chaplaincy, TR 4 Heart and Soul, and the Morton County Council on Aging.

United Way has received less support from the city following record-breaking years in which it raised just over $3 million in 2020 and $3.1 million in 2021. United Way raised $2.76 million in 2022.

The City Commission this past August voted 4-1 against giving United Way $250,000 to help with operational costs, after an apparent communications failure.

The city budgeted $250,000 for the shelter for both 2020 and 2021, but United Way did not request the 2021 money that year because of other grants and federal coronavirus aid. When the nonprofit asked for the money in 2022, it was told the books were closed.

Commissioners said United Way asked for the money after the deadline had passed to request the funding be delivered. United Way noted that commissioners had previously approved the spending, and the nonprofit said it wasn’t aware of any deadline to request the money be paid out.

During the nonprofit’s annual luncheon on March 30, Board President John Weber said, “The United Way was promised $250,000 for the operations of its homeless shelter. The funds were expended based on the pledge, but United Way was notified it would not receive payment on that pledge.”

The United Way shelter last July shifted to overnight hours — 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. — due to lack of funding but was able to reinstate 24-hour operations on Dec. 1 after receiving more than $90,000 on Giving Tuesday. The traditional event five days after Thanksgiving is a movement promoted by a nonprofit group of the same name that puts a focus on generosity.

United Way cut funding to three programs in 2023 due to a $75,000 shortfall in money for homeless programing.

The Abused Adult Resource Center through a post on Facebook revealed that it had received 50% less than it usually does for its emergency shelter from United Way.

The reduction of the grant equates to a $25,000 loss, according to center Grant and Development Manager Joan Trygg.

United Way offered some agencies more money if they provided some services at the center, such as YMCA providing Child Watch and the Boy Scouts setting up troops. The Abused Adult Resource Center was asked to provide domestic violence advocate services but it declined, according to Gullo.

The AARC encouraged people to donate to the nonprofit directly to help it make up for its reduced funding.

United Way is seeking volunteers to help with its new facility and offering naming opportunities to the center and sections of it.

A ribbon cutting will be held Thursday at 11:30 a.m. The public is welcome.

The city launched the public-private Better Bismarck campaign late last year to help address addiction and mental health issues that can lead to homelessness. The city is matching text-to-give-donations dollar-for-dollar using up to $17,396 it received through a multidistrict lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The city is accepting grant applications until 5 p.m. on Monday, May 1. Application criteria and materials can be found at bit.ly/3KCUdhh. Funds are expected to be available for distribution on June 1.

People wishing to contribute can text “BetterBis” to 801801, or go to https://donorbox.org/better-bismarck.