Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

From Sept. 14-17, Women United and friends will host Little Black Dress, a poverty awareness campaign. More than 200 women will wear a black dress or outfit for four days to raise $1,500 per team to support United Way's Education Initiative that helps women and children overcome poverty barriers. For more information, visit www.msaunitedway.org/littleblackdress.