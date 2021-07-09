U.S. District Court pandemic protocols change

Chief Judge Peter Welte has updated the COVID-19 order for the U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota.

It retains coronavirus screening protocols at federal courthouse entrances. But congressional authorization for expanded use of video and telephone conferencing has ended.

That type of conferencing had been OK’d for numerous types of hearings, including initial appearances and preliminary hearings.

Welte said the court will continue to use video and teleconferencing in the manner it did prior to the start of the pandemic, and as directed by judicial officers.

