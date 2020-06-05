U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program available in Mandan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Food is being distributed to the needy in Bismarck-Mandan through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.

The effort is part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program. USDA is partnering with regional and local distributors to purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat and deliver food boxes to Americans in need.

Great Plains Food Bank is working with USDA to distribute the food boxes in Bismarck-Mandan. There are no income requirements to receive assistance and all in need are welcome.

The distributions will be Tuesday June 16 and 30 in Mandan in the parking lot of Mandan Middle School from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., and in Bismarck in the parking lot off third street at the Kirkwood Mall from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Cars may begin lining up one hour prior to the start of each distribution.

