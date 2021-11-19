U.S. Department of Agriculture distributing farm aid

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is in the process of issuing $1.8 billion in payments to farmers who enrolled in the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs for the 2020 crop year.

The payments help mitigate fluctuations in either revenue or prices for certain crops, which USDA says is especially important given the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we build back better than we were before, we will continue to support our farmers, ranchers and producers as they overcome the challenges associated with COVID-19, climate change and other issues,” FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux said in a statement.

For more information, go to https://www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/arcplc_program/index.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0