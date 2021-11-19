Tuesday blaze in high winds destroys Glen Ullin garage

A garage fire in Glen Ullin destroyed the building and vehicles inside it and forced the evacuation of five nearby homes because of high winds and flying embers.

Fire departments from Glen Ullin, Hebron and New Salem responded to the blaze on North Avenue E at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Morton County Sheriff’s Office. Nobody was inside the garage. Officials say the fire originated in a wood-burning stove.

Wind gusts in Glen Ullin on Tuesday night reached 55 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Occupants of the evacuated homes returned about 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. No injuries were reported.

