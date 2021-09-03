Troopers seize 10 pounds of pot in ramen noodle shipment

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says troopers found 10 pounds of marijuana and a tracking device in a delivery van that the driver said contained a load of ramen noodles being hauled from Washington to New York.

A trooper stopped the van for speeding Saturday morning on Interstate 94 in Mandan, according to an affidavit. The trooper noticed an odor of marijuana and asked the driver, Tariq Alexander, 28, to sit in his patrol car. Alexander said he was traveling from Tacoma, Washington, to New York with a delivery of noodles that another company worker had loaded onto the van, according to authorities.

Alexander and a passenger in the van, 24-year-old Latifah Rivers, both of Philadelphia, were arrested. Alexander told troopers the two had smoked marijuana three days before the traffic stop; Rivers said the last instance was a couple of hours earlier, according to the affidavit.

Troopers said they found marijuana in three small packages and in a jar before unloading the three pallets of noodle boxes. The tracking device, which troopers say is commonly used by drug dealers, was found in one of the first boxes they opened; 5-pound bags of marijuana were found in each of two boxes, the affidavit states.