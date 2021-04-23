Tribal consultation on DAPL a 'tightrope' for Biden

“There’s been a proverbial gun pointed to the head of the Standing Rock Nation with decisions already made, processes underway, oil already running through the pipeline, and that does not allow for a process of meaningful consultation,” he said.

Routel said consultation on the pipeline can focus on mitigation measures to alleviate the risk of an oil spill, but “a big question mark” remains about whether the Corps will consider alternatives.

One alternative that gained attention in 2016 was routing the pipeline under the Missouri River north of Bismarck. Energy Transfer nixed that option in part because of its proximity to Bismarck and the water supply of the major population center, according to the line’s initial environmental review. The company opted to put the pipeline just north of the Indian reservation. Tribal members use the river for their water supply.

The Corps is consulting with more than pipeline opponents. The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, for one, has requested that the agency consult with it “before any action is taken that would adversely impact the market value of our oil and gas resources.” Over half of the oil produced on the tribe’s Fort Berthold Indian Reservation is transported through Dakota Access.