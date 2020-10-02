Trial date set for burglary suspect

One of two Mandan residents accused of weapons violations and plotting and carrying out burglaries in the city pleaded not guilty Sept. 21 and is scheduled for a January trial.

Jessalyn Begley, 34, faces felony charges of burglary, burglary conspiracy and illegal possession of a firearm, court documents show. She also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor criminal mischief and theft.

The charges stem from incidents in April when Begley and Kevin Neibauer, 32, allegedly planned to enter Runnings after hours, and in July when they entered and stole money from Huntington Books, according to a police affidavit. They are also accused of disabling a surveillance system at Mandan Sporting Goods in July and trying to pry open a door.

South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick set a Jan. 13 trial date for Begley. Defense attorney Matt Arthurs declined comment on the case.

Neibauer is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Monday, court documents show.

