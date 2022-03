Local clubs or communities interested in supporting a high school trap shooting team have until April 1 to apply for a state grant.

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department offers a grant of up to $1,000 to help with the cost of gear. Teams that have received a grant in the past are not eligible.

For an application, go to the department's website, gf.nd.gov. For more information, contact Game and Fish Education Section Leader Marty Egeland at 701-328-6612 or megeland@nd.gov.

