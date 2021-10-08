 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tracy Byrd to perform at ND Country Fest
0 Comments

Tracy Byrd to perform at ND Country Fest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ND Country Fest has added Tracy Byrd to the lineup for next summer's festival at the Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem.

Byrd is known for such hits as "Holdin' Heaven," "Lifestyles of the Not So Rich and Famous," "Walking to Jerusalem" and "Watermelon Crawl."

Jo Dee Messina, LoCash, Travis Tritt, Chris Janson and Jon Pardi also have been scheduled for the main stage at the fifth annual Country Fest, which is being expanded to four days next year -- July 6-9. For tickets and camping information, go to ndcountryfest.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News