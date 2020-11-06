Third man set for trial on gang, attempted murder charges

Another of four men tied to outlaw motorcycle clubs and charged with murder conspiracy in connection with a July 3 stabbing in Mandan is scheduled for trial in February.

Nicholas Kinsella-Greff, 28, of Mandan, appeared in court by telephone without a lawyer on Monday and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler entered not guilty pleas for him.

Kinsella-Greff and three others -- Edward Nuckols, 32, of Mandan; Girard Glaser, 49, of Mandan; and Nash Wollan, 48, of Williston -- are accused of being members of a criminal street gang, court documents show. The charges stem from an incident at a street dance at the Silver Dollar Bar in Mandan. Authorities say the men are members or aspiring members of the Sons of Silence motorcycle club and plotted to attack a member of the rival Hell’s Angels. A man not associated with either motorcycle club was stabbed several times and suffered a collapsed lung, police said.

The U.S. Department of Justice labels the Sons of Silence and the Hell's Angels as "outlaw motorcycle gangs." North Dakota has historically been territory claimed by the Sons of Silence, police say. Another motorcycle club in recent years joined the Hell’s Angels, which Sons of Silence members may have seen as a challenge, authorities say.

Kinsella-Greff’s trial is Feb. 10, 2021, the same time as Glaser and Wollan are scheduled for trial. Nuckols is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 16. All four have posted bail.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

