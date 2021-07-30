Telehealth use increases during pandemic; Bismarck-area doctors say virtual visits provide choice

"Psychiatry lends itself well to virtual visits," Jangula said.

Telehealth can break down barriers for patients, he said. It's more convenient for patients who might have transportation or child care needs, for example.

Both providers said they plan to continue to use the virtual visit technology moving forward. Price said that the visits will be useful for things such as adjusting medication or going over lab results.

But there are some things a video call can't replace. Some physical exams, such as one for a broken arm, have to happen in person. And Jangula said the video calls don't allow him to see a patient's entire body, which he might need to observe any "movement issues," such as balance or coordination problems. Doctors are limited in how much of a patient they can see on screen. Price said that during in-person appointments, he can watch a patient walk down the hall and get a sense of how the person is doing.

"We like to talk and be with our patients," he said.

Both health care providers said there have been some occasional technical difficulties, such as a microphone or webcam issue, but they'll continue offering the telehealth option to their patients.

"There's no reason we shouldn't do it," Price said.

