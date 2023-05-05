Three people officials say networked to distribute thousands of fentanyl pills in Burleigh and Morton counties have pleaded not guilty.

Dakota Drain, 25, and Frederick Mclin, 31, entered the pleas at a Tuesday arraignment that followed a preliminary hearing. Ahmad Johnson, 24, entered the plea after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing. All three face a felony drug conspiracy charge that carries a possible 20-year prison sentence and a $20,000 fine upon conviction.

The three were arrested in March by Bismarck and Mandan police along with officers from the Metro Area Narcotics Task Force. The arrests resulted from an investigation that started in December. Authorities allege the three worked together to distribute the pills over the course of three years, according to police affidavits.

Officers arrested Johnson and Mclin at a residence in Mandan and found 159 fentanyl pills, marijuana, packaging materials, digital scales and $1,291 in cash, authorities said. Drain was arrested while a second warrant was executed at Washington Heights Apartments in Bismarck, where Drain and Johnson live. The search found a digital scale, $465 in cash and two phones, according to an affidavit.

Attorneys listed for the defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.