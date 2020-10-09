Suspect pleads guilty in Mandan car wash robbery

One of three men charged with violating federal interstate commerce law during an alleged robbery at a Mandan car wash has entered into a plea agreement, court documents show.

Justyce Houle, 23, of Bismarck, pleaded guilty to robbery under a federal law covering crimes that affect even illegal activity. He and two Mandan men -- Michael Baker, 29, and Vegas Morin, 21 -- originally were charged in state court in Morton County in May for plotting to lure a man to the Turbo Car Wash in Mandan, where they allegedly pulled him from his car, beat and kicked him, and stole his wallet and $300.

The three later were indicted by a federal grand jury on weapons charges and for interference with commerce by threats or violence, also known as a Hobbs Act robbery. The law prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion that affects interstate or foreign commerce in any way or degree, according the U.S. Department of Justice website.

The Hobbs Act has been interpreted in the U.S. Judiciary's 8th Circuit as covering crimes that affect even illegal activity, such as when a drug dealer robs another drug dealer, according to Drew Wrigley, U.S. attorney for the District of North Dakota.