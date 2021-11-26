 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect in Mandan luring case pleads guilty

  • 0

A man accused of traveling from Arizona to Mandan to meet with someone he thought was a teenage girl has pleaded guilty to two charges.

Christopher Sweeney, 32, will be sentenced after a presentence investigation. He pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to luring minors by computer, a felony, and criminal attempt, a misdemeanor. Court documents say he now lives in Bismarck.

Mandan police alleged Sweeney had a number of conversations of a sexual nature with an officer posing online as a 14-year-old girl earlier this year. Sweeney eventually traveled to Mandan and was arrested when he went to a local park for a prearranged meeting, according to an affidavit.

Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Chase Lingle and defense attorney Kevin Chapman, of Williston, presented a plea agreement outlining a five-year prison sentence that would be deferred during a five-year supervised probation period. A deferred sentence means the offense wouldn't go on Sweeney’s record if he stayed out of trouble while on probation. Sweeney would also have to register as a sex offender.

South Central District Judge James Hill accepted the plea agreement pending the outcome of the presentence investigation.

Chapman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

christopher sweeney.gif

Christopher Sweeney

 PROVIDED

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News