Suspect in Mandan fatal hit-and-run pleads guilty; Bison could face life in prison

A Fargo man on April 21 told a judge that he knew he had badly injured a 77-year-old man with his pickup in Mandan and intentionally ran over him in hopes that a quicker death would bring the man some mercy.

Wade Bison, 39, pleaded guilty to murder in the March 21 death of Erwin Geigle, who authorities said was at the All Seasons Arena complex to pick up his granddaughter from morning sports practice. Geigle was repeatedly struck and killed in the parking lot of the arena, which is right next to the high school, police said. Authorities have not commented on a possible motive. They don't think Bison and Geigle knew one another.

"I got upset because he walked in front of me," Bison told South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr. Bison said he put his foot on the accelerator "just to rev the engine," but struck Geigle. When he saw Geigle's chest compressed by the cattle guard attachment on the front of the pickup, "I figured there was nothing I could do, nothing I could do. I freaked out," Bison said. "I just closed my eyes and hoped that I gave him mercy."

"You did it to make sure he was dead, correct?" Bahr asked.

"I did, your honor," Bison said.

"And you intentionally did that?" the judge continued.

"I did," Bison said.

Bison appeared at the April 21 hearing with his attorney, Steve Balaban. Bison was in shackles and wearing orange Department of Corrections clothing. He was sent to prison on probation violations after the March 21 incident. He cried before and during the hearing, reaching a number of times for tissues that were at the defense table. He spoke quietly, his voice sometimes almost inaudible.

Bison on April 21 also pleaded guilty to three other felonies in Morton County: leaving the scene of an accident involving death, terrorizing and reckless endangerment, along with misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license. He faces more charges in Burleigh County, where he was arrested after a crash that followed a police chase the day of the hit-and-run.

Bison at a hearing later that week -- during which a number of probation revocations and the new charges were addressed -- told a judge, "I'm guilty of all the charges and that's all I'm going to say for the rest of the meeting."

Court documents show Bison made a request on April 4 for a change-of-plea hearing. At that time he had not appeared in court for a preliminary hearing or an arraignment, when defendants enter a plea. Bahr on April 21 accepted Bison's plea and ordered a presentence investigation. A sentencing date was not immediately scheduled. The murder charge carries a maximum punishment of life in prison without parole.

Teenage students who witnessed the incident at the arena said Geigle was hit at least three times, and was rammed up against the side of the All Seasons Arena, Mandan Police Sgt. April Bowman said in an affidavit.

"Geigle had significant, visible trauma to his body, including tire tread marks on his abdomen," she said.

Assistant Morton County State's Attorney Gabrielle Goter said at the hearing that one witness told police he saw sparks from the crash and then saw a man try to get to his feet in front of the truck, which "just kept hitting him."

Emergency responders heard Geigle's phone ringing in the parking lot, Goter said. His wife, Jeanette, later told authorities she'd been trying to reach him.

The truck's movements also were captured on surveillance video, including the truck driving over a figure on the ground that was in the same position as Geigle's body. The truck did an estimated $1,800 in damage to the arena.

Witnesses said the stolen Ford F-250 pickup "rapidly left" the parking lot where teachers, students and parents were coming and going. One teacher reported nearly being hit.

Bowman said, "No attempts were made by the driver of the (pickup) to check on the damage or injury caused to Geigle prior to leaving the scene in a reckless fashion."

Bison was taken into custody by Bismarck police later on the morning of March 21 after a crash on State Street that sent the stolen pickup he was driving and a stolen SUV he was towing down an embankment and into a chain-link fence outside Motel 6. The crash followed a police chase that reached speeds up to 50 mph.

He is charged in Burleigh County with two felony theft counts, fleeing a police officer with risk of death or serious injury, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia, along with misdemeanor driving under suspension. The most serious Burleigh County charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Authorities initially said Bison was from Bismarck. Court documents list his address as Fargo. Bismarck Patrol Officer Brandon Rosen said in an affidavit that Bison is a known methamphetamine user and had two used syringes in his pants pocket when he was arrested.

North Dakota court records show Bison has a lengthy history of alcohol, drug and driving offense convictions dating to 2003, including incidents last year. During one of those incidents, he told Mandan police that his name was Rico Havoc.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

